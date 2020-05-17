The week ahead for May 18-24
Monday
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product for January-March.
- Panasonic, SoftBank and other large companies to release earnings for 2019.
- Japan to launch first space unit within Air Self-Defense Force. The Space Domain Mission Unit will track space debris and meteorites that could hit surveillance satellites.
Tuesday
- Hiroshima District Court to hold hearing in trial of the state-paid secretary of ruling party lawmaker Anri Kawai over alleged campaign payment violations.
- Sony to release business plan after withholding forecast for current business year over COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday
- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for March.
- Japan Tourism Agency to release visitor numbers for April.
Thursday
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for April.
- HII-B rocket with unmanned Kounotori9 cargo vessel to be launched from Tanegashima Space Center to resupply International Space Station.
Friday
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for April.
- Eighth anniversary of Tokyo Skytree.
Saturday
Sunday
- Japanese Oaks horse race to be held at Tokyo Racecourse.