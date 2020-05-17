Reference | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for May 18-24

Kyodo

Monday

  • Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product for January-March.
  • Panasonic, SoftBank and other large companies to release earnings for 2019.
  • Japan to launch first space unit within Air Self-Defense Force. The Space Domain Mission Unit will track space debris and meteorites that could hit surveillance satellites.

Tuesday

  • Hiroshima District Court to hold hearing in trial of the state-paid secretary of ruling party lawmaker Anri Kawai over alleged campaign payment violations.
  • Sony to release business plan after withholding forecast for current business year over COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday

  • Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for March.
  • Japan Tourism Agency to release visitor numbers for April.

Thursday

  • Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for April.
  • HII-B rocket with unmanned Kounotori9 cargo vessel to be launched from Tanegashima Space Center to resupply International Space Station.

Friday

  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for April.
  • Eighth anniversary of Tokyo Skytree.

Saturday

  • No major events.

Sunday

  • Japanese Oaks horse race to be held at Tokyo Racecourse.
