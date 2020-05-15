Japan to give struggling students up to ¥200,000

The government Thursday proposed a measure to give students struggling financially due to the coronavirus crisis between ¥100,000 and ¥200,000.

The measure was presented to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s policy chief, Fumio Kishida, and his counterpart in the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Seiji Osaka.

The assistance, in line with a proposal by the LDP, is expected to cost around ¥50 billion.

The government is expected to use reserve funds under the fiscal 2020 supplementary budget that passed the Diet in late April.

Struggling students from low-income households exempted from resident taxes will be eligible to receive ¥200,000, while those from higher-income families will be given half the amount.

The measure is expected to cover some 400,000 students who face difficulty continuing studies at universities, junior colleges, vocational schools and Japanese language schools due to decreased incomes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Osaka praised the planned inclusion of Japanese language school students. He said that he will take the proposal to a parliamentary group of opposition parties for consideration.

“We asked for ¥200,000, so whether ¥100,000 is acceptable is one point of discussion,” he said.