SoftBank to offer coronavirus test for all employees

SoftBank Group Corp. is planning to make available a test that detects the coronavirus to all of its employees and their families.

Masayoshi Son, chairman and president of the Japanese investment and technology conglomerate, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he has ordered 2 million COVID-19 antibody testing kits.

Son, who posted a photograph of a test kit with his name on it, an indication he may have taken the test, said SoftBank is also prepared to provide the kits to medical workers and caregivers at cost.

SoftBank’s holding company is trying to work out how best to distribute the tests to the employees in all of its units, according one company official in a position to speak on the matter.

As of March last year, there were about 77,000 people working for SoftBank and its group companies in Japan and abroad.