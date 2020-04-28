March restaurant sales log fastest fall in nearly 30 years amid coronavirus

Restaurant sales in Japan plunged 17.3 percent in March from a year earlier, the sharpest drop in nearly 30 years, amid the coronavirus outbreak, an industry body said Monday.

It was the first decline in five months and the pace of slide was the fastest since comparable data became available in January 1994, the Japan Foodservice Association said.

But this month is expected to be worse with the government having declared a state of emergency, asking people to avoid nonessential outings and some businesses to close. Restaurants have been requested to shorten their operating hours.

“The restaurant industry is in dire straits as we don’t expect to see the usual number of customers,” the association said.

Sales fell in all categories of restaurants, with bars and izakaya, or Japanese pubs, marking a 43.3 percent fall.

Restaurants in Japan normally see strong sales in March, the final month of the fiscal and academic year, with a large number of farewell and other parties held. But this year, many were canceled due to coronavirus worries.