Ignoring pandemic, crowds continue to pack Japan's shopping arcades

People are still flocking to shopping arcades in Tokyo and other big cities around Japan despite the the official state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak.

Data released by NTT Docomo Inc. on Sunday shows that crowd levels in major shopping districts, including Shinjuku in Tokyo and Umeda in Osaka, on Saturday were at less than 20 percent compared with a typical weekend day before the pandemic, meeting the government’s request to reduce person-to-person contact by as much as 80 percent.

However, many smaller shopping areas are still seeing crowded conditions.

Sunday afternoon, a shopping arcade in the Musashikoyama district in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, was busy with pedestrians, many of whom were wearing masks.

Roughly 40 percent of the 200 shops lining the 800-meter-long street have either closed or shortened their operating hours, but supermarkets were still packed with people purchasing daily essentials.

“I do think there are more people compared with other shopping arcades, but it can’t be helped as there are many people living nearby,” said a 45-year-old woman who had just purchased some instant noodles from a supermarket.

The shopping street’s promotional association has been taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including opening the roof of the arcade twice a day for ventilation.

“Many of the shoppers are local people, and I think the outings are limited to essential ones,” an association official said.

The street has also canceled major events, but the association has received an increasing number of calls over the past week to do more or even shut down the entire area.

“We will do whatever we can,” the official said.

Officials at the nearby Togoshi-Ginza shopping street have asked people to refrain from making nonessential outings and called on tourists not to come. But it remains crowded.

Alarmed by the crowds forming in parts of Tokyo, Gov. Yuriko Koike urged the public in a video released Sunday to avoid gathering in groups, coming into close contact with others and going to closed environments.

“I would like to ask whole families not to go and buy daily necessities,” Koike said.

Her request, however, is often falling in deaf ears.

“We still need to buy food and sanitary goods,” said a 41-year-old man out shopping with his family. “We wear masks and we try to keep our distance when we line up.”

Meanwhile, merchants who have not been asked to shut down under the state of emergency are struggling to keep the coronavirus at bay and still run their business.

A 42-year-old restaurant owner in Togoshi-Ginza said he is keeping his diner open by “placing seats wider apart and increasing the ventilation.”

Masahiro Tsuji, 64, who runs a produce market in the area, said that while he wants to shut down his shop “because I have a pre-existing condition, I have to stay open to pay the rent.”