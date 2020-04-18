Still-edible food waste in Japan drops in fiscal 2017

Japan discarded an estimated 6.12 million tons of still-edible food in fiscal 2017, down 310,000 tons from the previous year, as increasingly cost-conscious restaurants and convenience stores dumped less food, according to government data.

The figure is the lowest since comparable data became available in fiscal 2012 and in line with the country’s goal to halve such food waste from fiscal 2000 to 4.9 million tons by fiscal 2030.

In the reporting year, still-edible waste from food-related business operators fell 240,000 tons to 3.28 million tons and that from households dropped 70,000 tons to 2.84 million tons.

But environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the amount of food waste could increase this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, which has led to school closures nationwide with lunches for students canceled as well as the shutdown of some eatery businesses.

To make up for falling sales, an increasing number of restaurants are shifting toward takeout menus and food delivery services.

“It cannot be helped, but I hope it will serve as an opportunity to think about food waste and establish the culture of using leftovers home,” Koizumi said at a recent news conference.

Based on a law promoting food waste reduction that came into effect in October, the government aims to further promote the use of containers to take home leftovers and raise awareness of the move through campaigns. The concept of doggy bags has yet to take root in Japan.

Food waste produced during the processing process, such as vegetable peel and fish bones, fell 2.09 million tons from a year earlier to 25.5 million tons in fiscal 2017, of which 17.67 million tons was dumped by business operators and 7.83 million tons by households.

It usually takes two years for the government to compile the food waste data based on reports from business operators as well as local authorities that collect household garbage.