Abe administration talks up ¥100,000 payout, but who is eligible?

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s decision to dole out ¥100,000 per person from state coffers to help people battle the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has given rise to a number of questions. The most pressing: Who is eligible for the cash?

As no income limit limit will be set for the cash handout program, every citizen and foreign resident is expected to be entitled to the benefits. But what about newborn babies, Japanese living abroad or prison inmates, among others?

According to an estimate by the internal affairs ministry’s Statistics Bureau, Japan’s population stood at about 125,950,000 as of March 1. Based on the data, the program will cost over ¥12 trillion.

The estimated population figure, however, excluded Japanese living abroad, forecast to have totaled some 1.4 million as of Oct. 1, 2018, while foreign nationals staying in Japan for more than three months were counted.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday that the handout should be ready by next month, stressing that a quick response is crucial in softening the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at a regular news conference, Aso said that those eligible to receive the ¥100,000 will still need to apply, unlike a similar plan in 2009.

Indeed, a clue to the scope of eligibility may be found in a cash handout program the government implemented in 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis triggered by the September 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

That program paid out ¥20,000 per person to young and elderly people, and ¥12,000 to others.

The recipients were those who were on the country’s basic resident registers or the alien registration records as of Feb. 1, 2009. Babies born on that day and people who died on or after the day were eligible for the program.

The money was not distributed to Japanese expatriates, who were not on the basic resident registers, and foreigners staying in Japan for short periods or illegally.

Meanwhile, prison inmates were eligible, leading to opposition to providing the money to those on death row or serving indefinite prison terms.

This time, there could also be a similar debate over eligibility.

The method for distributing the cash benefits is another issue to be watched closely.

In the 2009 program, the heads of households received the money, representing the family members. This approach, however, made it difficult for homeless people, those staying long-term in internet cafes, domestic violence victims living separately from their spouses and people with other problems to receive the benefits.