Kaneka to supply ingredients for Fujifilm's Avigan drug for COVID-19 treatment

Kaneka Corp. has said it will supply ingredients for Fujifilm Corp.’s anti-influenza drug Avigan, which is expected to work against COVID-19.

Kaneka and Fujifilm have reached an agreement on the supply of ingredients, as Fujifilm aims to boost its monthly output capacity for the drug over twofold from the current level to 100,000 patients’ worth in July and sevenfold to 300,000 patients’ worth in September.

“We will urgently improve our manufacturing system through capital investment, personnel allocation changes and production plan adjustments to begin supplying the drug substances in July,” Kaneka said in a statement Thursday.

The government decided earlier this month to support efforts to increase production of Avigan in order to stockpile enough to treat two million people.