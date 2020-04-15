CDP lawmaker offers to quit party over hostess bar visit amid emergency

A Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker has offered to resign from his party after admitting he visited a Tokyo hostess bar despite the capital being under a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus, a senior party official said Wednesday.

House of Representatives member Takashi Takai, 50, submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday after telling the party he went to the bar in Tokyo’s Kabukicho adult entertainment district on April 9, CDP Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama said.

Under the monthlong state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 7, which covers Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures, residents have been asked to stay home and nonessential businesses to temporarily close.

Abe and prefectural governors have especially urged residents to refrain from going to nightclubs, hostess bars and busy downtown spots in a push to prevent coronavirus clusters developing.

“I regret acting carelessly and making people feel uncomfortable when they have been asked to refrain from going out,” Takai was quoted as telling Fukuyama after media reports about his hostess bar visit.

“It was disgraceful,” Fukuyama told reporters on Takai’s visit to the bar, which allows customers to get intimate with drink-pouring hostesses. “We apologize to the people for causing displeasure.” The CDP said it will soon make a decision on the lawmaker’s departure from the party.

Takai, a former internal affairs ministry bureaucrat, has been elected to the Lower House three times since 2009. He was chosen from the Chugoku district under the proportional representation system.