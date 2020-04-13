TV Asahi anchor Yuta Tomikawa positive for coronavirus

Yuta Tomikawa, a main anchor of TV Asahi Corp.’s “Hodo Station” evening news program, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the broadcaster said Sunday.

Tomikawa, who has been hospitalized in Tokyo, did not have a fever, cough or sense of fatigue as of Sunday, despite having some breathlessness.

According to the broadcaster, Tomikawa complained of sickness after he last appeared on the show Thursday. He was hospitalized Friday, and tested positive for the coronavirus in a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test he took the following day after showing signs of pneumonia.

TV Asahi said other “Hodo Station” staff members have not developed health problems.