Japan to extend calls to avoid nightclubs and bars to all prefectures

Japan will allow governors of all 47 prefectures to “strongly request” that their residents refrain from visiting nightclubs, hostess bars and busy downtown spots in a push to prevent cluster infections of the novel coronavirus, government officials said Saturday.

At present, Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures covered after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe state of emergency declaration are subject to the request.

The request, however, is not legally binding.

Abe was expected to voice a need for the request during a meeting on coronavirus countermeasures later Saturday, the officials said.

At the meeting, the government plans to agree to revise a basic policy to fight the virus so that the governors of the 40 other prefectures can issue the request in a stronger fashion, they said.

While the current policy says authorities can ask the public to refrain from going out, the revision would further clarify containment measures, although likely still on a voluntary basis.

According to experts, nightclubs and hostess bars provide an environment ripe for infection as crowds are crammed into an enclosed space in close contact.

Contact tracing is also difficult for clusters that arise from such situations.

For Tokyo, Osaka and the five other prefectures for which a state of emergency has been declared, the basic policy dictates that government officials can “strongly” urge residents to refrain from going to restaurants and bars with female companions for male customers, regardless of age.

In addition to nightclubs, Tokyo has also requested karaoke venues and internet cafes also suspend operations during the state of emergency.