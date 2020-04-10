Kyoto to ask central government to be included in of state of emergency

Kyoto, one of the top tourist destinations in Japan, will ask the central government to add it to prefectures placed under a state of emergency amid the coronavirus epidemic, local authorities said Friday.

Kyoto Gov. Takatoshi Nishiwaki announced the plan at a news conference as the number of people infected with the virus has topped 160 in the prefecture.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five prefectures with big urban populations that have been grappling with a recent sharp uptrend in the number of new cases.