Seven & I, Lawson unable to release fiscal 2020 forecasts due to uncertainties about pandemic

Retailers Seven & I Holdings Co. and Lawson Inc. said Thursday that they cannot release earnings forecasts for fiscal 2020 due to uncertainties posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Economic activities are slowing markedly because of the government’s declaration of a state of emergency over the virus outbreak in Tokyo and six other prefectures. This has made it even more difficult to predict future earnings.

At a teleconference, Seven & I President Ryuichi Isaka said that “there are many uncertainties” ahead over the year to February 2021.

“It is extremely difficult for us to give numbers” to the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, he added.

Seven & I put off the release of a new medium-term business plan as well.

“We can’t see whether demand and consumption will recover after the coronavirus is defeated,” Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu said.

At Seven & I, subsidiary Sogo & Seibu Co. has to close many department stores temporarily because of the spread of the virus.

Sales at convenience stores run by Seven-Eleven Japan Co., another unit of Seven & I, in March fell 3.2 percent from a year before on a same-store basis.

Lawson’s convenience stores saw their March sales drop by around 5 percent, according to Takemasu.

In the year that ended in February this year, Seven & I saw its consolidated operating revenue fall 2.2 percent to ¥6.64 trillion, reflecting sluggish performances at group department stores and negative effects of the country’s consumption tax hike in October last year.

On the other hand, the company’s operating profit rose 3.1 percent to ¥424.2 billion, marking a record high for the ninth consecutive year, thanks to the strength of its convenience stores in and outside Japan.

Operating revenue at Lawson increased 4.2 percent to ¥730.2 billion, bolstered partly by the popularity of its original dessert products.

Its net profit, however, plunged 21.4 percent to ¥20.1 billion on the back of ballooning restructuring costs for unprofitable stores.