Pakistan court overturns convictions in death of Daniel Pearl

A Pakistani court overturned on Thursday the murder conviction of a British Pakistani man found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Instead, the court found Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh guilty of the lesser charge of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

One of his lawyers, Khwaja Naveed, said he would be able to go free unless the government chooses to challenge the court decision.

Sheikh, a former student at the London School of Economics, has already spent 18 years in prison in southern Hyderabad on death row. It was expected that the seven-year sentence would be counted as time served, said Naveed.

The Sindh High Court also acquitted three others accused in the case — Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib — who had earlier been sentenced to life in prison.

The defendants were also collectively fined $32,000. At the time of their conviction, chief prosecutor Raja Quereshi said the money would go to Pearl’s widow, Mariane, and their infant son, who was born after his father was killed.

"Justice has been done to my clients,” said Naveed.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted and beheaded in Karachi in 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.

A graphic video showing Pearl's decapitation was delivered to the U.S. consulate in the city nearly a month later.

Prosecutors said Sheikh lured Pearl into a trap by promising to arrange an interview with an Islamic cleric who police believe was not involved in the conspiracy.

In January 2011, a report released by the Pearl Project at Georgetown University following an investigation into his death made chilling revelations, claiming that the wrong men had been convicted for Pearl's murder.

The investigation, led by Pearl's friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani and a Georgetown University professor, claimed the reporter was murdered by Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 2001 attacks, not Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.

Mohammed — better known as KSM — was arrested in Pakistan in 2003 and is being held in Guantanamo Bay.

A U.S. psychologist who interviewed KSM has said the prisoner told him he had beheaded Pearl.