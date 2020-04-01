Japan to give face masks to 50 million households to fight virus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday the government will distribute reusable cloth face masks to roughly 50 million households as stocks of disposable masks have run out at drugstores and other shops amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The government will begin distributing the masks from next week, starting in the prefectures that have the highest number of infected patients.

The measure is expected to be included in the emergency economic package that the government is set to finalize next week, sources said.

The washable cloth face masks can be used multiple times and are intended to meet growing demand, Abe said.