ANA, JAL expand flight cuts as coronavirus hits travel demand

All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. said Friday they will cancel more domestic flights as travel demand is drying up in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

ANA will also cancel some international flights bound for Europe and North America from late March after suspending some Asian services following the outbreak of the virus in China.

Flights connecting Haneda Airport in Tokyo and New York, and those between Narita Airport and Los Angeles will be suspended, while flights between Haneda and Paris would be reduced, ANA said.

An additional 1,360 ANA flights on 42 routes will be cut this month, raising the total number of canceled flights to 2,224.

JAL will cut another 1,468 domestic flights on 60 routes by March 28, bringing its total cancellations due to the virus to over 3,000.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested Tuesday that big sports and cultural events in Japan be canceled or postponed for 10 more days as the government needs more time to gauge the effectiveness of its measures to contain the coronavirus.

Abe made his initial request on Feb. 26, leading to a spate of cancellations and postponements of mass gatherings and travel across the nation.