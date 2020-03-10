Under cloud of virus, few mark 75th anniversary of Tokyo firebombing

Tokyo on Tuesday marked the 75th anniversary of a night of U.S. air raids during World War II that killed about 100,000 people, with only about 10 people taking part in a memorial service that was downsized to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The memorial service at a hall in the capital’s Sumida Ward, where the remains of many of the unidentified victims are placed, is normally attended by about 600 people every year.

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike have canceled their attendance this time round, and a separate commemorative ceremony to be hosted by the metropolitan government in the afternoon has also been called off.

Koike instead sent a condolence message, saying the peace in Tokyo must be carried on to future generations.

“We have the responsibility to prevent the tragic memories of the war damage from fading,” said Masami Higaki, chairman of the organization hosting the memorial service, while asking for people’s understanding in limiting attendance to prevent the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus.

A visitor applies hand sanitizer before entering a hall in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward on Tuesday for a memorial service of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. air raids. | KYODO

Many bereaved families who could not attend the Buddhist service waited outside the hall during the sermon, and entered it afterward to offer prayers on their own.

Kikuko Hata, 85, who was in elementary school at the time, came to the hall to offer prayers. She lost nine of her family members in the air raids, including her mother and siblings. Like many other schoolchildren at the time, Hata herself was away from Tokyo to live in a rural area to escape bombings in the war.

“Bodies of my mother and others weren’t found, not even bones. But I believe they are placed in this hall, so I come here on this day every year,” she said, adding that she still remembers seeing the red sky of fire toward the direction of Tokyo from Ibaraki Prefecture where she stayed.

In the early hours of March 10, 1945, some 300 U.S. B-29 bombers dropped incendiary bombs on parts of Tokyo, particularly on densely populated areas, burning down an estimated 270,000 housings overnight.

After the March 10 raids, the United States attacked other cities and towns across Japan, and dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945. Japan surrendered Aug. 15 that year after the atomic bombings.