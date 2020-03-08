Seventh Diamond Princess passenger dies as three prefectures register first coronavirus cases

A Hong Kong man who had been on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship has died, the Japanese health ministry said Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths from the ship to seven.

The man died on Friday, the ministry said, making him the second foreign national from the ship to die, after a British man died last month.

Japan’s handling of the outbreak on the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined at the port of Yokohama, sparked international criticism and has tarnished what was supposed to be a triumphant Olympic year for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The ship was evacuated last month.

Meanwhile, Fukushima, Gunma and Hiroshima prefectures all reported their first cases of the virus.

The case in Fukushima involved a man in his 70s in the city of Iwaki who had also been on the Diamond Princess.

In the city of Hiroshima, a man in his 30s tested positive for the virus.

At the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Osaka Prefecture, a part-time nurse in her 50s was confirmed Friday to have contracted the virus.

The nurse underwent testing after dealing with a patient who had visited a live music club in the city of Osaka, where a mass infection is suspected to have occurred.

In Osaka Prefecture, 10 new cases were reported, including nine people with links to the music club.

Other new cases in Japan included eight people in Hokkaido Prefecture and six people in Tokyo.