South Korea suspends visas for Japanese amid tit-for-tat coronavirus curbs

South Korea on Friday announced the suspension of a visa-waiver program for Japanese and a mandatory two-week quarantine for visitors from the country, in response to similar measures imposed by Tokyo in connection with the new coronavirus outbreak.

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei Young said the measures, which also include the cancellation of already issued visas, go into effect from Monday.

Speaking at a briefing at the ministry, Cho said that the decision to tighten restrictions for Japanese was made based on a recent review of Japan’s containment system.

“We took into account the fact that questions about vulnerability were raised in Japan’s response to the epidemic against the new coronavirus,” he added.

The visa waiver program enables Japanese to travel to the country for stays of 90 days or less without obtaining a visa. A ministry official explained that Japanese citizens who have already entered South Korea without visas could continue their stays without issue.

The Japanese government announced Thursday that visitors from South Korea and China will be asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks at designated facilities. It is also revoking some visas already issued to travelers from the two countries.

The move was prompted in part by a surge in infection cases in South Korea and its efforts to contain the epidemic within it.

South Korea’s criticism of the response and its retaliation lay bare, once again, the rocky relationship between the two neighbors, which have long feuded over territorial and historical disputes.

Earlier in the day, South Korea criticized Japan’s decision to ask its citizens to quarantine themselves as “irrational and excessive.”

The South Korean Foreign Ministry expressed “deep regret” over Japan’s latest travel restrictions in a statement, saying they came “without prior or sufficient discussion with us, and we strongly urge these measures be immediately withdrawn.”

The ministry hinted at deeper mistrust between the two sides, saying “we cannot help but be suspicious of a separate intention other than prevention of the virus.”

Also Friday, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha summoned Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita to the Foreign Ministry to lodge a protest.

She criticized the measure as “unfair” and “unscientific,” and warned that if not withdrawn, the ministry would take reciprocal measures.

Tomita responded by saying he will deliver the message to his home country, while explaining that Japan has worries over the deadly virus spreading in the country.

In Tokyo, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi defended Thursday’s decision, saying it was intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and should not cause any diplomatic friction between the neighboring countries.

“This is a temporary measure and I don’t believe it will have a harmful effect on Japan-South Korea relations,” he told a news conference.

South Korea is especially suspicious of the move by Japan, which comes as the two sides attempt hold together an unease truce after a bitter trade and diplomatic feud last year. The dispute is rooted in disagreements between the two sides over whether Japan has shown proper contrition for its 1910-45 occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, China on Friday voiced understanding of the Japanese move.

“Each country has taken scientific and reasonable steps to protect the lives and health of its people and to maintain global public health,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Earlier this week, the Beijing municipal government announced the enforcement of a 14-day quarantine and observation for those traveling from severely infected countries, including Japan and South Korea.

South Korea has the largest number of coronavirus infection cases outside China with over 6,200 confirmed. Most cases have been found in the southeastern city of Daegu, where mass transmissions are believed to have occurred among members of a minor Christian sect.