Rakuten may delay or cut back free delivery plan after FTC action

Rakuten Inc. is considering reviewing its plan to make delivery services free of charge for certain purchases on its online shopping site, informed sources said Friday.

The move by the online retailer comes after the Fair Trade Commission recently sought an emergency court order to block the company’s plan.

The company is considering options, including delaying the start of the free-of-charge delivery service from March 18 and starting the service with limited tenants, the sources said.

Rakuten plans to make delivery fees free of charge for purchases of ¥3,980 or more. The plan has drawn criticism from tenants, who will have to shoulder related costs.

Even some of the tenants that support the free-of-charge delivery service call for a delay in starting as they now need to focus on containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.