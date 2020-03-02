Unidentified North Korean projectiles land outside Japan EEZ, Defense Ministry says

South Korea’s military said Monday that North Korea has fired two projectiles from the Wonsan area, toward the sea off its east coast, weeks after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on long-range missile tests over.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the weapons did not land in its exclusive economic zone. The weapons tests were the nuclear-armed North’s first launches of 2020 after it conducted a spate of tests last year.

It was not immediately clear what kind of weapons were tested.