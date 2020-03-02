North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released Saturday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Unidentified North Korean projectiles land outside Japan EEZ, Defense Ministry says

AFP-JIJI, STAFF REPORT

SEOUL – South Korea’s military said Monday that North Korea has fired two projectiles from the Wonsan area, toward the sea off its east coast, weeks after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on long-range missile tests over.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the weapons did not land in its exclusive economic zone. The weapons tests were the nuclear-armed North’s first launches of 2020 after it conducted a spate of tests last year.

It was not immediately clear what kind of weapons were tested.

