Peruvian whose arm was broken at Osaka immigration bureau sues Japan

A Japanese Peruvian sued the state on Thursday, alleging that security guards broke his arm while detaining him at the Osaka Regional Immigration Bureau in 2017.

The man, 46, filed the suit with the Osaka District Court, demanding about ¥2 million ($18,000) in damages.

According to the suit, the man was taken to a solitary cell at the Osaka immigration bureau at around noon on Dec. 20, 2017, after he expressed dissatisfaction with his lunch and became violent.

When an officer opened his cell door at around 9 p.m., the man tried to leave but was subsequently surrounded and subdued face down, it said. He was handcuffed with his arms behind his back and kept in the cell for over 14 hours.

The man created a ruckus a few times during confinement and had his arm twisted by the guards, among other actions.

Around the afternoon of the next day, he experienced swelling and intense pain in his left arm. After a subsequent medical examination, he was told that his arm was fractured.

The injury took a month to heal and the amount of force used by the immigration officers was excessive, according to the suit.

The immigration bureau denied the allegations, saying, “It was a necessary means of restraint as he was being violent.”

“He hurled himself against the wall multiple times in order to get out of the room, and we are not aware of how (his arm) came to be fractured,” it said.