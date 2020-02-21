Chiba man refutes charges but expresses 'deep remorse' over fatal abuse of 10-year-old daughter

A man on Friday partially denied charges that he assaulted his 10-year-old daughter, who died in January last year in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

“I never starved her or weakened her. Neither did I keep her standing, or showered her in cold water,” Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, said of daughter Mia in the first hearing at the Chiba District Court of the high-profile child abuse case.

However, the father expressed his “deep remorse,” saying, “What I have done to my daughter is beyond the scope of discipline.”

Yuichiro was indicted last March for causing Mia’s death by depriving her of sleep and nutrition, as well as forcing her to stand in a bathroom while he showered cold water on her, between Jan. 22 and 24 that year.

The girl was found dead in the bathroom of their home in Noda.

Yuichiro also faces charges of physically abusing the girl from December 2018 to January 2019, and beating his 33-year-old wife, Nagisa.

Last June, the court sentenced Nagisa to 30 months in prison, suspended for five years with probation, for complicity in her husband’s treatment of Mia.

When handing down the ruling, the court said it was difficult for Nagisa to resist her husband due to his abuse, and her mental condition.