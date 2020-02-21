As number of coronavirus cases rise, more events are being canceled in Japan

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across Japan, organizers of mass gatherings are canceling their plans out of concern they might contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Although the move has raised concerns over the economic impact on tourism here, the decisions to cancel annual events have been gaining praise from risk management specialists calling for the public to show their understanding amid the growing scale of the epidemic.

On Friday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided to postpone its convention slated to be held at a Tokyo hotel on March 8 due to the outbreak. Around 3,000 people, including members of the Diet, were scheduled to attend the gathering. The party will continue to monitor the situation before it decides upon the new date. But in the meantime, the party has decided to adopt its action plan for this year at a general meeting of LDP members of both houses in the Diet next month.

Reports of cancellations apparently skyrocketed after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced Monday that it will bar thousands from the general entry from participating in the Tokyo Marathon to be held on March 1, restricting entry to elite athletes. On the same day, the Imperial Household Agency said it has canceled a public birthday event for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace scheduled for Sunday.

In Hokkaido, organizers of the Special Olympics Nippon National Winter Games, an athletics event for people with intellectual disabilities which had been scheduled to be held from Friday to Sunday, called off the event out of concern that participants could contract the virus.

Meanwhile, in Kanagawa Prefecture, organizers of the annual Miura International Marathon in Miura, which was scheduled for March 1, have also canceled the race.

Other marathon events have been canceled in Shizuoka, Kagoshima, Kyoto and Ibaraki prefectures.

Others are looking further into the future.

The municipal governments of Shiogama and Yamamoto in Miyagi Prefecture are now considering whether to proceed with the planned ceremony to commemorate the victims of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March 11 or whether to limit the number of participants.

Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU) in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, where almost half of the faculty and student body is comprised of foreign nationals, has announced that it will cancel its graduation and entrance ceremonies scheduled for March 13 and April 1, respectively. Additionally, the university has also informed its incoming students that the staff will verify their travel history two weeks prior to their enrollment and will take records of their body temperatures to check if they have a fever.

On Thursday, the central government also announced it is canceling the Host Town Summit 2020, a pre-Olympics event that was supposed to take place in Tokyo on Saturday.

The organizers’ decisions to cancel the events have met with a positive reaction from social safety experts.

“It must have been a painful decision for the organizers, given that cancellations may further spark an overreaction and criticism,” said Katsuyuki Kamei, a professor of risk management at Kansai University. “But that was a wise call, rather than holding (those events) at any means, which could result in an outrage if participants contracted or had a part in spreading the virus.”

But for some industries, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge.

Experts from the film industry, knowing that canceling promotional events ahead of movie premieres is out of the question, are allowing only media to attend such events, while asking reporters and camera crews to wear face masks to protect themselves.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato on Thursday urged organizers to revisit the need to hold large-scale events scheduled in the country as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

Kato stopped short of requesting that all organizers refrain from staging events, and said that the decision has been left up to them.

The health ministry noted that the risk of infection will rise if people remain for a certain length of time in an indoor environment that does not allow for adequate space between them and others. It called on organizers to take into account such factors as conditions of the event venues when they reconsider whether to stage the events as planned.

While refraining from calling on organizers to voluntarily cancel events, the ministry will announce new policies if changes occur in the domestic situation, such as the outbreak spreading further.

The ministry urged organizers to take concrete measures, including promoting hand washing, installing alcohol disinfectants at venues and asking people with cold-like symptoms not to attend if they decide to hold events as planned.

“Now is a very important time for preventing the virus from spreading further,” Kato said, adding, “I’d like to ask all members of the public to cooperate.”

The minister asked people to refrain from going outside if they have symptoms while advising the elderly and people with chronic diseases to avoid crowds.

Pointing to the importance of creating an environment in which workers and students find it easy to take leave, he said that teleworking and staggered commuting are “effective measures.”