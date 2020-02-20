Dollar hits 10-month highs above ¥111.60 in Tokyo

The dollar jumped to hit nearly 10-month highs above ¥111.60 in Tokyo trading Thursday, as concerns over the spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in China receded.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.67-67, up from ¥110.11-11 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0790-0790, down from $1.0802-0803, and at ¥120.50-50, up from ¥118.93-94.

The dollar topped ¥111.50 in overseas trading Wednesday on “risk-on” purchases prompted by media reports about a slower increase in the number of people newly infected with the novel coronavirus in China, traders said.

In early Tokyo trading Thursday, the dollar retreated to levels below ¥111.30. But the greenback gathered steam again on buying encouraged by the Nikkei stock average’s rebound. In the afternoon, the dollar crept up to top ¥111.80 at one point.

“The dollar’s ascent was eerie,” said a Japanese bank official.

An official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm noted that the dollar went up not because investors became less risk-averse but because they moved to sell the yen in anticipation of the coronavirus crisis damaging the Japanese economy.

Meanwhile, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said, “Basically the dollar attracted buying on the back of the solid U.S. economy.”