All virus-free Diamond Princess passengers could leave ship by Friday

All passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to disembark by Friday, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday, with the ministry having finished taking test samples from all passengers.

Kato told a news conference that disembarkation from the luxury cruise liner docked at Yokohama port would start Wednesday when the two-week quarantine period ends, and is expected to be completed by Friday. The ship’s crew would also be tested, he added.

The announcement came as Canada and South Korea were preparing to send chartered flights to Japan to evacuate their nationals later in the day.

The South Korean government is sending a presidential plane to Japan on Tuesday afternoon to evacuate several citizens currently on the ship, a South Korean government official said in Seoul.

The plane is set to return to Seoul early Wednesday with four South Koreans and the Japanese spouse of one of them, according to the official.

A report Monday by Chinese health officials indicated the majority of coronavirus cases are mild.

The study, which appeared in the Chinese CDC Weekly, analyzed more than 72,000 patients, including confirmed and suspected cases, through Feb. 11. Of the confirmed cases, 81 percent were considered mild, while 14 percent were severe and 4.7 percent were critical. Some 87 percent of the confirmed cases were between the ages of 30 and 79.

The study reported a case fatality rate of 2.3 percent, with most of the cases in Hubei province. That compares with a 9.5 percent fatality rate for SARS. The majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in patients over 60 years old.