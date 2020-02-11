Japanese returnees on government-chartered flight retake coronavirus test

Health authorities began conducting new coronavirus tests Tuesday to give the all-clear to some 170 who returned on a government-chartered plane from Wuhan on Jan. 29 in the first evacuation flight for Japanese nationals from the city. They have been quarantined at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture.

If the test results come up negative, they will be allowed to go home. The results are expected to be released Wednesday.

Japan has brought back a total of 763 Japanese and their non-Japanese family members on four chartered planes since late last month. The overall number of confirmed cases in Japan includes 10 people who evacuated from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.

An additional 65 people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus, the health ministry said Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Japan — including 135 on the vessel — to 161.

U.S. company Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., the operator of the Diamond Princess, had earlier said 66 new cases of the virus were confirmed, but the ministry said there could be overlapping with the operator’s figure.

As passengers have apparently been under stress during their prolonged isolation on the ship, the government is planning to allow the elderly and those with chronic illnesses to disembark soon, possibly Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the matter said.

Approximately 3,600 passengers and crew members were scheduled to be isolated aboard the ship through Feb. 19 to prevent the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus in Japan. The ship has been kept in quarantine since a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was found to be infected with the virus.

The ship departed Yokohama near Tokyo Jan. 20 and returned Feb. 3 after visiting Kagoshima Prefecture, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. Those confirmed to be infected upon arrival have been hospitalized in Japan.