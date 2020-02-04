Jetstar Japan to suspend Shanghai flights due to virus-linked drop in demand

Low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan said it will suspend flights connecting Narita International Airport and Shanghai due to a fall in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Services on the route will be suspended from Wednesday to March 28, the airline said Monday. The carrier has been operating one round-trip flight per day between Narita and Shanghai.

It is the first suspension by a Japanese airline affecting a route linking Japan with a Chinese city other than Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to the transport ministry.

Japan Airlines is Jetstar Japan’s largest shareholder.