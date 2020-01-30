Three Japanese returnees from Wuhan test positive for new coronavirus

Three Japanese citizens who returned from Wuhan on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said Thursday.

They were among 206 people brought back from the virus-hit Chinese city on Wednesday.

More Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Thursday when a second flight chartered by the government in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak touched down.

The latest flight delivered 210 Japanese nationals back to their homeland following the return of 206 citizens the previous day.

The government is considering sending a third flight for a further 200 or so Japanese citizens who still intend to return home from Wuhan.

Other than the three returnees tested positive for the new coronavirus, several cases have been confirmed within Japan, mostly tourists from Wuhan.

Japan is on high alert to prevent the virus from spreading through human-to-human contact.

A tour bus driver and a guide with no recent history of traveling to China were found to have been infected with the virus this week, in what could be the first cases of human-to-human transmission in Japan.

In mainland China, confirmed cases of infection have exceeded 7,000 and the death toll has reached 170, including over 100 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to official media.