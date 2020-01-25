Police hunt for suspect after man shot dead in Gunma Prefecture

Police were hunting for a suspect in the shooting death of a 51-year-old man in an apartment building parking lot in Gunma Prefecture on Friday evening after the suspect fled the scene, authorities said.

Keisuke Kihara was found with gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen and pronounced dead at a hospital. Eyewitnesses told police a man had fled from the scene and authorities are investigating the matter as a murder case.

According to police, they received a call from a local resident in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, who reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 7 p.m. and said a man had collapsed.

The shooting took place in a residential area 2.5 kilometers from JR Kiryu Station.

“When I was at home, I heard a gunshot, and then another following a man’s angry voice,” a 20-year-old college student said.