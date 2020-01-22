Trains in Sapporo, Rifu, Kashima and Tokyo may extend train services to accommodate Olympic spectators. | GETTY IMAGES

Late-night train services eyed for regional venues during Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Wednesday they were studying plans to offer special late-night train services for those watching soccer matches at three regional venues during the Summer Games.

The three venues in Sapporo, Rifu in Miyagi Prefecture and Kashima in Ibaraki Prefecture will stage some soccer matches ending past 10 p.m.

Under the plan, train service hours will be extended on 13 lines operated by five companies in and around the areas.

The organizer and metropolitan government have said they are also planning to take similar measures for train operations in areas around Tokyo, extending the services as late as past 2 a.m.

In the metropolitan area, eight venues are scheduled to hold events that will last until past 11 p.m.

