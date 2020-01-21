Seven of the Democratic US Presidential candidates including (from left) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Politics | south carolina martin luther king day columbia 2020 u.s. presidential election rights democrats Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren Tulsi Gabbard Amy Klobuchar Joe Biden Pete Buttigieg

2020 Democratic contenders link arms in King Day march

AP

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – Democratic presidential contenders celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy at a Baptist church Monday and linked arms with each other and civil rights leaders in a march of tens of thousands to the Statehouse.

At Zion Baptist Church before the march, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren engaged in the handshake that didn’t happen in the frosty aftermath of the last debate.

“This is THE handshake,” presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard said as Sanders and Warren reached across her to shake hands in the front row. They and rival Amy Klobuchar attended the service before they joined Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and other contenders in the march to the Statehouse.

In last week’s debate, Warren and Sanders clashed in an exchange over what was said during a private conversation about a woman’s chances of becoming president. Sanders extended his hand afterward, and Warren pulled back.

Now, in the closing days before the first votes are cast in the 2020 Democratic presidential contest, the party’s leading hopefuls are splitting their time between the critical early-voting states of South Carolina and Iowa at events celebrating King.

The march brought together more candidates than engaged in the last two debates. They arrived at the Statehouse as King’s iconic “I have a dream” speech played over loudspeakers.

While Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vote first for their nominee, South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary is a crucial proving ground for a candidate’s mettle with black voters. The state’s showcase holiday celebration, Columbia’s King Day at the Dome, is a notable event for Democratic politicians.

Sanders spokesman Michael Wukela said the King event in South Carolina was about “respect pure and simple,” noting that racial inequality in areas including criminal justice and poverty highlights the relevance of commemorating a civil rights icon here.

“If you can’t stand shoulder to shoulder with people who face these challenges every day yet still manage to embrace a vision of hope and grace, then you don’t deserve their respect, much less their vote,” he said.

King Day at the Dome began in 2000 as a reaction to state lawmakers’ decision that year to keep the Confederate battle flag flying from the Statehouse’s copper-covered cupola, a place of prominence that drew opposition. Tens of thousands of people marched through Columbia’s downtown from the prayer service to the Statehouse.

Lawmakers eventually agreed to a compromise that moved the flag to a flagpole, albeit one prominently situated in front of the building. The deal also recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the state and created Confederate Memorial Day.

In 2015, following the racist massacre of nine Bible study participants at a historic black church in Charleston, lawmakers voted to remove the flag from the grounds.

In years past many Democratic presidential hopefuls have made their way to the north-facing facade of the Statehouse, including John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Last year, Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker, who has dropped out of the 2020 race, attended.

Many of the candidates in the wide field planned to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for the Brown and Black Forum, recognized as one of the nation’s oldest minority-focused presidential candidate events of its kind. Traditionally a debate, the event in recent years has been more of a one-on-one candidate forum.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not competing in the early-voting states but has put some of his multimillion-dollar ad spending there — plans to join a King Day parade in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tech businessman Andrew Yang is in the midst of a 17-day bus tour of Iowa and plans to remain there.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Leader of Italy's far-right League party Matteo Salvini gestures as he speaks during a rally ahead of regional elections in Emilia-Romagna, in Maranello, Italy, Saturday.
Italy's Matteo Salvini loses immunity, faces trial for holding rescued migrants offshore
An Italian senate committee voted Monday to strip former interior minister Matteo Salvini of his parliamentary immunity, opening the way for him to stand trial for allegedly illegally detaining mig...
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido delivers a press conference during the III Hemispheric Ministerial Conference of Fight Against Terrorism in Bogota on Monday. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Monday for cooperation in the struggle to remove Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro from office amidst a chronic economic crisis in the South American country.
Juan Guaidó kicks off tour highlighting Venezuela 'terror' links
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido joined leaders from the United States and Latin America in condemning President Nicolas Maduro as a promoter of terrorism as he tried Monday to buoy interna...
Demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez and the government in San Juan on Monday after a warehouse filled with unused emergency supplies dating from Hurricane Maria in 2017 was found earlier in the week.
Puerto Rico protesters demand governor's resignation over disaster aid stash found amid recurring...
Dozens of demonstrators gathered Monday in front of the governor's mansion in Puerto Rico's capital to demand the resignation of the U.S. territory's governor and protest the recent discovery of ap...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seven of the Democratic US Presidential candidates including (from left) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, Monday. | REUTERS