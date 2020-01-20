Merger of Japan opposition parties remains elusive as DPP lawmakers balk at immediate action

A group of Democratic Party for the People lawmakers hoping to merge with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday urged the party leadership to immediately follow through with the idea, but that proposal was rejected.

Given Monday’s development, the ball is now in the CDP’s court over whether to proceed with the ongoing merger talks between the two main opposition parties.

Keisuke Tsumura, the DPP’s deputy leader and a six-term Lower House member, said a proposal for immediate action a merger was shot down in a 21-28 vote, with six abstentions.

He had submitted the resolution in a general meeting with fellow party lawmakers Monday evening on the first day of this year’s ordinary Diet session.

The proposal sought to clarify the intention to merge and continue deliberations with the CDP.

In the proposal, 21 DPP lawmakers expressed support for the confirmed items — from a Dec. 27 meeting between CDP Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama and DPP Secretary-General Hirofumi Hirano — that they said signaled a necessity for the two parties to merge.

The parties have been working for weeks on the proposed consolidation in a bid to establish a “formidable alternative” to the ruling block — the Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Komeito — by the beginning of the Diet session.

While the CDP, a center-left party, is united on the merger idea, the DPP, a center-right party, was divided even before Monday’s developments. CDP leader Yukio Edano suggested over the weekend that the merger talks would be scrapped if the DPP didn’t reach a consensus by Monday.

Tamaki had been cautious about pushing toward an agreement, saying an arbitrary deadline shouldn’t be set. He is apparently apprehensive about what could be seen as a takeover attempt by the CDP, under the belief that DPP funds would be plundered.

To downplay concerns of an internal breakup within the DPP, party lawmakers, in the proposal, expressed support for Tamaki and his determination to continue negotiations with the CDP regarding a potential new party name, manifesto, basic policy and party personnel.