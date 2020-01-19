Workers cut beef slabs at Wagyu Master Meat Center in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, in July. | BLOOMBERG

National

Japan eyeing legislation to ban smuggling of wagyu genetic materials

JIJI

The agriculture ministry will propose a new law aimed at preventing the smuggling of genetic materials, such as fertilized eggs and semen, related to wagyu cattle to other countries.

The envisioned law allows requests for injunctions against improper trading of such genetic materials and, if deemed malicious, imposes criminal penalties.

The legislation is designed to protect the premium Japanese beef, which has grown popular in the United States, Europe and Asia, and to encourage exports of the beef.

The ministry plans to submit a bill to an ordinary session of the Diet, which starts Monday.

The new law will define the genetic features of wagyu, which Japanese farmers have been breeding over many years, as intellectual property, and will allow injunctions against reselling, siphoning and breeding them without proper contracts.

The regulation comes after an attempt to smuggle a massive amount of wagyu fertilized eggs into China came to light in 2018.

As breeding outside Japan will hurt exports by Japanese breeders, farmers have been calling for a measure to prevent the smuggling of wagyu genetic materials abroad, which has been effectively unregulated.

Moreover, Japan does not have a rule protecting wagyu breeders’ rights to the outcomes of breeding, unlike plant breeding.

The ministry is also considering allowing people to seek injunctions against the trading of calves raised from fertilized eggs and semen that were acquired improperly.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Participants pose after an international symposium on leprosy on Dec. 14 in Higashimurayama, Tokyo.
Separated at birth, Hansen's disease victims detail fallout from defunct segregation policies
Rosita Harum said it was "the most precious moment" of her life when she was reunited with her father, a former leprosy patient, after they were separated for 61 years by a Malaysian policy that qu...
Unicharm Corp.'s new adult diapers are designed to help elderly people walk more easily.
Japan's Unicharm develops world's first diapers for elderly with walking difficulties
Unicharm Corp. has developed the world's first adult diapers designed to help elderly people with walking difficulties move more easily. The product, to go on sale in Japan on Feb. 4, add...
Then-Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi (center left) signs the Japan-U.S. security treaty as U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower (center right) looks on at the White House in Washington in January 1960.
Trump touts U.S.-Japan alliance on 60th anniversary of security treaty, but urges Tokyo to contri...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed hope that Japan will contribute more to its alliance with the United States as he issued a statement marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Workers cut beef slabs at Wagyu Master Meat Center in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, in July. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,