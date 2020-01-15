Investigators emerge from the office of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai on Wednesday. They are carrying boxes of materials seized during a raid at the location in the city of Hiroshima related to alleged election campaign violations by his wife during the Upper House election in July. | KYODO

National

Offices of ex-justice minister and wife searched over election scandal

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA – Prosecutors searched offices of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife in Hiroshima on Wednesday over alleged law violations during her election campaign.

Kawai, 56, and his 46-year-old wife Anri are suspected of having paid 13 female campaign announcers a daily allowance of ¥30,000 ($273), double the amount allowed by law, during the House of Councilors election in July, in which she won a seat, according to sources.

University professors and local voters have filed criminal complaints against the couple, while prosecutors have already started questioning those involved in the election effort, the sources said.

Following the search, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference that the couple “need to be held accountable for their own actions.”

Kawai resigned as justice minister in October after the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported the allegation online, while his wife submitted to the Liberal Democratic Party a medical certificate stating she was diagnosed with an adjustment disorder and needs to rest for one month.

In another potential matter, a man who said he helped in Anri Kawai’s election campaign told Kyodo News that a local LDP branch she headed paid him ¥860,000 for his role seeking support for her from local assembly members and voters. The election law bans election offices from rewarding such work.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A fish market in Wuhan, China, from where people have been confirmed to have infected with a new coronavirus.
Japan confirms first case of coronavirus
Japan has confirmed its first case of infection with a new coronavirus, a government official said Thursday. A Chinese national who has traveled to Wuhan, eastern China, has tested positive in J...
A scanning electron microscopy image of the single-celled organism Prometheoarchaeum syntrophicum strain MK-D1 shows the cell with tentacle-like branching protrusions in this image released at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Wednesday.
Deep-sea microbe found off Japan sheds light on primordial evolutionary milestone
A microorganism scooped up in deep-sea mud off Japan's coast has helped scientists unlock the mystery of one of the watershed evolutionary events for life on Earth: the transition from the simple c...
Japan dispatched two C-130 planes to help fight the devastating bushfires in Australia on Wednesday.
Japan sends SDF planes and personnel to help fight Australia fires
The Defense Ministry said Wednesday it has sent two transport planes and 70 personnel of the Self-Defense Forces to join efforts to fight the devastating bushfires in Australia. Two Air Self-Def...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Investigators emerge from the office of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai on Wednesday. They are carrying boxes of materials seized during a raid at the location in the city of Hiroshima related to alleged election campaign violations by his wife during the Upper House election in July. | KYODO

, ,