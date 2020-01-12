Poll finds 58% of Japanese voters oppose dispatch of MSDF personnel to Middle East

A national opinion poll conducted by Kyodo News on Saturday and Sunday showed that a total of 58.4 percent of voters are opposed to the dispatch of a Maritime Self-Defense Force unit to the Middle East, while 34.4 percent supported the program.

The result is likely to give more ammunition to opposition lawmakers during the upcoming ordinary Diet session, starting on Jan. 20, as some have criticized Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for dispatching the unit amid high tensions over the Iran-U.S. confrontation due to Tehran’s nuclear program and Washington’s economic sanctions against the Middle Eastern state.

Abe was in Riyadh on Sunday as part of his five-day diplomatic tour of the region to discuss ways to ease tensions there.

Abe told Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud that he is “deeply concerned” about the strained tensions in the Middle East.

Abe also said Tokyo wants to “closely cooperate” with Saudi Arabia to “tenaciously continues diplomatic efforts” to stabilize the situation in the region.

The same poll also found 70.6 percent answered the government should review and revise its plan to build casino-centered resort complexes in the wake of financial scandals involving lawmakers who allegedly received funds from a Chinese firm in a possible violation of a political fund law. Only 21.2 percent said the government should proceed with casino plans as they are.

Meanwhile, 86.4 percent said they don’t believe Abe has provided “sufficient explanation” on scandals involving a government-sponsored cherry blossom-viewing party.

The Cabinet approval rate stood at 49.3 percent, up 6.6 points from the previous survey in December. The disapproval rate, meanwhile, fell 6.3 points to 36.7 percent.