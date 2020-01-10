World

25 soldiers killed as suspected jihadis strike Niger military

AP

NIAMEY – Islamic militants carried out another large assault on Niger’s military Thursday, leaving at least 25 soldiers dead along with dozens of jihadis only a month after the worst attack of its kind in years, the military said.

The latest violence blamed on extremists struck the town of Chinagodrar right on Niger’s troubled border with Mali. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack bore the hallmarks of an Islamic State-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates.

Thursday’s assault comes just days before French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet in France with the president of Niger and other leaders from the Sahel region — a meeting that was pushed back a month ago after the unprecedented attack on Niger’s armed forces.

The leaders from France’s former colonies of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to discuss the future role of the French military in the face of mounting jihadi attacks.

Niger’s defense ministry said late Thursday that 63 jihadis had been killed along with the 25 soldiers in the attack some 11 km (7 miles) from the border with Mali.

On Wednesday, the U.N. envoy for West Africa and the Sahel spoke of “a devastating surge in terrorist attacks against civilian and military targets” in recent months.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas told the U.N. Security Council that terrorist attacks have increased five-fold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016. There were more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019 compared to an estimated 770 deaths in 2016, he said.

Military camps have increasingly been targeted by the jihadis, who have amassed more weapons and vehicles for their arsenal with each ambush. Mali’s military already has retreated from some of its most remote and vulnerable outposts following a surge in deadly attacks.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference updating the Iran plane crash, in Ottawa on Thursday, as Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan (left) and Chief of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance look on.
Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane: Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday and that the strike "may have been unintentional." Trudeau say...
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media after his talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim (right), Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, in Baghdad Thursday. Cavusoglu visited Baghdad Thursday as part of Turkey's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran and said everyone should respect Iraq's sovereignty.
Iraqis from top brass to street decry breach of sovereignty over Iranian attacks
In the span of weeks, Iraqis watched with deepening anxiety as their country, long the site of proxy fighting between Iran-backed militias and U.S. forces, has turned into an open battlefield. T...
Recently installed Bollard-style fencing is pictured on the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, last April. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed a court decision that allows $3.6 billion in military funds to be used to build his signature wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. "Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!" the president tweeted following the ruling.
White House welcomes court ruling on border wall spending using funds budgeted for military
The White House says construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall will move forward after a federal appeals court ruling that frees up construction money. The 2-1 ruling on Wednesday halted a fed...

, , , , , , , ,