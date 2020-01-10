After the government introduced a point reward program for cashless payments, some 40 percent of Japanese consumers started to use the method more frequently, a government survey showed Friday. | GETTY IMAGES

Business

40% of Japanese consumers make cashless purchases more frequently: survey

JIJI

About 40 percent of Japanese consumers started to use cashless payments more frequently after the government’s introduction of a point reward program for such payments, an industry ministry survey showed Friday.

The survey about the point reward program, introduced in October to alleviate negative effects from the consumption tax hike in the same month, also showed that over 30 percent of responding consumers became more inclined to shop at retail outlets covered by the program.

The share of cashless purchases in the sales of covered outlets grew to some 34 percent from about 27 percent before they joined the program.

But fewer than 40 percent of responding outlets said the program helped them win more customers or make more sales, suggesting that businesses have not necessarily enjoyed benefits.

Some 990,000 stores across the country applied to join the program, of which some 950,000 stores have completed registration.

The survey, covering some 27,000 consumers and some 7,000 businesses, was conducted in two stages between the end of August and early December.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Oct. 11.
U.S. and China dust off corporate deals before signing trade pact
The U.S. and China are finalizing a bevy of long-running corporate deals ahead of a high-profile ceremony next week to sign a trade deal, which the world's two largest economies are seeking to c...
Damaged Hokuriku bullet trains flooded by Typhoon Hagibis in October in Nagano were scrapped because of severe damage.
Full services set to resume on Hokuriku Shinkansen route from March 14
East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Thursday that the typhoon-hit Hokuriku bullet train line will resume full services on March 14. Services on the line, which connects Tokyo and Kan...
An employee works near a Boeing 737 Max aircraft at a production facility in Renton, Washington, on Dec. 16.
'Designed by clowns': Boeing releases internal messages about 737 Max and regulators
Boeing Co. on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages containing harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 Max, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

After the government introduced a point reward program for cashless payments, some 40 percent of Japanese consumers started to use the method more frequently, a government survey showed Friday. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,