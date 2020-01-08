World / Politics

Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, a key Iran ally

AP

DAMASCUS – Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Syria to meet with President Bashar Assad and other officials, said Syrian state media and a Kremlin spokesman

The visit to Syria, a key ally of Iran, came amid soaring tensions in the Middle East between Iran and the United States.

On Friday, a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general who led forces supporting Assad in Syria’s civil war. Iran has vowed revenge for the slaying, and with some 600 American troops deployed in Syria, the country is a potential site of conflict with Iran.

While the official statements made no mention of the U.S. killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday, the timing was conspicuous.

Soleimani had led Iran’s armed support for Assad as armed rebels neared the capital, Damascus, and he helped seize key cities, preventing the collapse of Assad’s state. Thousands of Iranian-backed fighters remain scattered across Syria.

Putin and Assad met Tuesday at a Russian command post in Damascus, and were presented with military reports on the situation in different regions of Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In his conversation with Assad, Putin said “a huge distance has been covered in terms of restoring Syria’s statehood and territorial integrity,” Peskov said.

Russia joined the war in 2015. The Syrian government has largely won nearly the nine-year-old civil war militarily, and has retaken control of most of the country from rebel fighters.

In recent weeks, Syrian troops supported by Russian warplanes have been pushing into the country’s last rebel stronghold, located in the northwestern Idlib province.

Putin’s visit Tuesday coincided with Russian Orthodox Christmas, and Putin congratulated his troops on the holiday, according to a statement from Assad’s office. Photos released by SANA showed the two leaders visiting an orthodox cathedral in Damascus.

The last time Putin came to Syria was in 2017 when he announced a scale-back of the Russian military presence there. Assad previously visited Russia and met with Putin in May 2018, November 2017 and October 2015.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria’s civil war and 11 million have been displaced from their homes, including 5 million who are refugees outside the country.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Iraqi mourners welcome the body of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the slain chief of Hashed al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary force with close ties to Iran, in the southern Iraq city of Basra after it came from Iran on Tuesday ahead on his burial. Muhandis, killed early on Jan. 3 in a U.S. strike on Baghdad, was seen as Tehran's man in Iraq and a sworn enemy of the United States.
Germany, NATO moving soldiers out of Iraq amid tensions
Germany moved 35 soldiers serving in Iraq to neighboring Jordan and Kuwait on Tuesday, while NATO said it was also shifting some of its troops out of the country amid tensions over the U.S. killing...
The Immaculate Concepcion Catholic church lies in ruins after an overnight earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Tuesday. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring others and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island.
One dead as 6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity day after 5.8 temblor
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island. The quake...
This NASA artist's illustration image obtained Tuesday shows what researchers working with data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have discovered in the mission's first circumbinary planet, a world orbiting two stars, the discovery was featured in a panel discussion onMonday at the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting in Honolulu.
NASA planet hunter finds Earth-sized world in 'Goldilocks zone'
NASA's planet hunter satellite TESS has discovered an Earth-sized world within the habitable range of its star, which could allow the presence of liquid water. Another first for the Transiting E...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Tuesday. Putin's visit is the second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015. | SYRIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AP Russian President Vladimir Putin (third right) and Syrian President Bashar Assad (center) visit an orthodox cathedral for Christmas in Damascus Tuesday. | SYRIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AP

, , , , , , , ,