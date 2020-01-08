Creative director for Tokyo Olympic opening and closing ceremonies quits over power harassment

A key member of the planning team for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer has resigned over a power harassment claim, it was learned Tuesday.

The organizing committee of the games revealed that Kaoru Sugano, creative director for the ceremonies, stated his intention Tuesday night to step down as he has received disciplinary measures from Japanese ad giant Dentsu Inc., to which he belongs, over the harassment case.

Dentsu told the committee last month that Sugano took actions seen as power harassment toward staff members of the firm’s project team for the ceremonies, according to the committee.

“We have no choice but to proceed (with preparations for the ceremonies) to make sure there are no effects” from the development, an official of the committee said.

The ceremony planning team of the organizing committee is headed by Mansai Nomura, an acclaimed actor of traditional kyogen farcical plays, who serves as chief executive creative director. Other members include film director Takashi Yamazaki, and singer and musician Ringo Sheena.