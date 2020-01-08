A screen in the capital shows the Nikkei average after it fell more than 600 points in early trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. | KYODO

Business / Financial Markets

Tokyo stocks open sharply lower after reports of Iran attack in Iraq

Kyodo

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, with the Nikkei temporarily plunging over 600 points, falling below 23,000 for the first time in one and a half month, as risk aversion prevailed on reports that Iran launched missiles against a U.S. air base in Iraq after the American killing of a top Iranian general.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sank 514.75 points, or 2.18 percent, from Tuesday to 23,060.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 32.93 points, or 1.91 percent, at 1,692.12.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument, and real estate issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly plunged to the upper ¥107 early Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched ¥108.01-02, compared with ¥108.41-51 in New York and ¥108.32-34 in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1153-1157 and ¥120.48-52 against $1.1151-1161 and ¥120.77-87 in New York, and $1.1173-1175 and ¥121.03-07 in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar fell to around ¥107.80 at one point.

Tehran has promised to retaliate for a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander last week.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Imaad Zuberi (left) leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Thomas O'Brien in Los Angeles Nov. 22. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged Zuberi, a major donor to President Donald Trump's Inaugural Committee, with obstructing a federal investigation into whether foreign nationals unlawfully contributed to the inaugural celebrations.
Trump donor charged with obstructing inauguration inquiry
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a major donor to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee with obstructing a federal investigation into whether foreign nationals unlawfully contributed t...
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts after his New Year address to France's economic actors and the press at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris Tuesday.
France and U.S. set two-week target for digital tax deal
Paris and Washington have set a two-week deadline to end a row over a French proposal to tax multinational tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday. President Donald Trum...
Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation ship in November at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to see the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years.
Plunging U.S. imports pushed trade deficit to three-year low in November
America's trade deficit continued to tumble in November, hitting its lowest level in three years as imports of crude oil, computers and industrial supplies fell off sharply, the government reported...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A screen in the capital shows the Nikkei average after it fell more than 600 points in early trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. | KYODO

, , , , ,