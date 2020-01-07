World / Science & Health

AI computer model matches human brain cancer diagnosis: study

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – An AI computer model can diagnose and identify 10 of the most common types of brain cancer with the same accuracy as human doctors, researchers said Monday.

More than 15 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer every year, and 80 percent of those will undergo surgery.

In the United States alone more than 1 million cancer samples are biopsied annually, and each one must be analyzed and diagnosed by a pathologist, placing enormous strain on health services.

Writing in the journal Nature Medicine, a team of U.S.-based experts described how they trained an AI algorithm to analyze brain cancers from more than 2.5 million images.

They found that the computer was able to diagnose common cancers in under three minutes — more than 10 times faster than a human expert.

In a clinical trial of 278 brain tumor patients, the authors found that the model’s diagnoses were comparable to those made by pathologists — slightly more accurate, in fact.

In the trial doctors made 17 errors where as the algorithm made only 14.

Lead author Daniel Orringer, associate professor of neurosurgery at NYU Langone Health, said the findings could help surgeons and patients when it comes to surgical cancer removal.

“Plainly stated, this means as surgeons we can make safer, more accurate decisions while we are operating,” he told AFP.

“We’re better equipped to leave healthy tissue behind and remove only the tissue that is infiltrated by tumor cells.

“Ultimately that means fewer complications and better outcomes for cancer patients,” he added.

The study also threw up some surprising results.

Every single one of the cases misdiagnosed by pathologists, the AI model got right. And all of the cases the algorithm missed were caught by the pathologists.

“We suspect that the performance of even some of the most well trained pathologists … could be improved with AI,” Orringer said.

Last week scientists showed that an AI model outperformed human professionals when it came to diagnosing breast cancer from mammograms.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga is seen in a police photo released Monday. Sinaga, Britain's most prolific rapist, was jailed for life Monday, with a minimum term of 30 years in prison, after being found to have drugged at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious.
Britain jails Indonesian who became U.K.'s 'most prolific rapist'
A student from Indonesia was identified as Britain's most prolific rapist on Monday after being convicted of more than 150 offenses, including 136 rapes. In four separate trials, Reynhard Sinaga...
Then-National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last May. Bolton said Monday that he is willing to testify if subpoenaed in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
Key ex-Trump aide John Bolton willing to testify in impeachment trial if subpoenaed
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he is "prepared to testify" if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Bolton, who ...
A woman passes by a house damaged by a 5.8 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, on Monday. The earthquake shook Puerto Rico, toppling some structures and causing power outages and small landslides, but there were no reports of casualties, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
5.8 magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico after week of tremors, damaging homes
A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S....

, , ,