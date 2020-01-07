U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana last October. PresidentTrump boasted Monday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him at dinner he is "number one" on the global social media platform. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump says Mark Zuckerberg told him he's Facebook's 'number one'

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump boasted Monday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him at dinner he is “number one” on the global social media platform.

“I had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day and he said ‘I’d like to congratulate you … you are number one on Facebook,’ ” Trump said.

The president, speaking in a live interview with right-wing radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, did not specify when the dinner happened.

A spokesman for Facebook said the last such dinner took place in October.

The president noted the importance of social media to his messaging, which depends on bypassing much of the professional news media, which he accuses of bias against him.

Trump, who has nearly 70 million followers on Twitter, told Limbaugh that without the platform, “I think we’d be lost.”

“We wouldn’t be able to get the truth out,” he said.

U.S. social media platforms have come under criticism for enabling misinformation and fake news in the build-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump himself has repeatedly used Facebook and Twitter to push untrue statements and conspiracy theories.

Both those platforms have responded by saying they will not attempt to weed out lies from politicians because their statements fall under the category of “newsworthy” content.

Trump is number one on Facebook in terms of political ad spending, leading to accusations that the company is unduly influenced by the Republican.

At the October dinner at the White House, Trump and Zuckerberg were reportedly joined by Facebook board member Peter Thiel.

After, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for transparency over Facebook’s links to Trump.

“What did they talk about?” Warren tweeted.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A general view shows the wreckage of a passenger bus that collided with other vehicles and rolled over, leaving several victims, in Arequipa, Peru, Monday.
Peru highway crash involving bus kills at least 16, including two Germans
At least 16 people, including two Germans, died in a crash in southern Peru on Monday after a bus collided with other vehicles and rolled over, local police said. The accident also left 42 other...
The newly appointed commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Lt. Gen. and commander of the Quds Force Esmail Qaani (center), weeps over the coffin his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran Monday.
U.S. braces for Iran 'tit for tat' attack after killing key general
U.S. officials on Monday braced for Iran to respond to the killing of its most powerful general, noting heightened military readiness in the country and preparing for a possible "tit-for-tat" attem...
The University Hospital in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, is seen Monday, where the survivors of an attack on a family in a car with Oklahoma license plates are being treated.
Attack on U.S. family on notorious stretch of Mexican highway leaves girl dead, four wounded
Mexican authorities continued searching Monday for the gunmen responsible for an attack on a sparsely traveled stretch of highway near the Texas border that left a 13-year-old U.S. citizen dead and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana last October. PresidentTrump boasted Monday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him at dinner he is "number one" on the global social media platform. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,