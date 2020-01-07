Police officers put up a notice on the wall of an office of Kodo-kai, a yakuza group belonging to the Yamaguchi-gumi syndicate, on Tuesday in Nagoya. It announces that Kodo-kai has been designated as a yakuza group at war with other crime organizations. | AICHI PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Two warring yakuza groups to face stronger crackdowns

Kyodo

KOBE – Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles.

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi split from the Yamaguchi-gumi, currently the country’s largest yakuza organization, in August 2015. The designation effective Tuesday bans gatherings by five or more members of the gangs in areas where their offices and senior members’ houses are located.

The areas where such gatherings are banned include the cities of Gifu, Nagoya, Kuwana, Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe in central and western Japan.

The designation by the safety commissions in Hyogo, Aichi and four other prefectures based on the anti-crime syndicate law also prohibits members of the two groups from using offices and stalking rival gangs. Violators can be arrested by police.

The measure needs to be renewed every three months and will be lifted only after the turf war is over.

Following the breakup, the feud between the two crime syndicates has escalated since last April.

Among a series of incidents, the head of a core group of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi has been arrested and indicted for attempted murder in the shooting of a gangster of the Yamaguchi-gumi group in Kobe in August 2019.

The safety commissions have decided to beef up countermeasures after conducting hearings on both syndicates in December.

It is the second special designation on gang groups at war in Japan, following one issued in 2012 targeting two other yakuza groups based in Fukuoka Prefecture. The first measure was lifted in June 2014.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House on April 25.
Ghosn says he will reveal names of Japanese officials behind his arrest
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans to name those he thinks were behind his 2018 arrest for alleged financial misconduct, including some in the Japanese government, at a news con...
People walk with parasols amid scorching summer heat in Tokyo on Aug. 7. The weather agency said the average temperature in Japan in 2019 hit the highest on record.
Japan's average temperature in 2019 hits record high, up nearly a degree from normal
The average temperature in Japan in 2019 hit the highest level since records began in 1898 and was nearly a degree warmer than in a typical year, according to the Meteorological Agency. T...
Kuniko Urano, senior executive officer at Komatsu Ltd., says women on a career path in corporate Japan need to be more proactive and build a wide foundation of experience.
First female on century-old Komatsu's board calls on women in Japan to lean in
Kuniko Urano is the first, yes, the very first woman board member of Komatsu Ltd., a 98-year-old company that is the world's No. 2 construction and mining equipment maker. The path that U...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers put up a notice on the wall of an office of Kodo-kai, a yakuza group belonging to the Yamaguchi-gumi syndicate, on Tuesday in Nagoya. It announces that Kodo-kai has been designated as a yakuza group at war with other crime organizations. | AICHI PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO

, , ,