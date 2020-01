Tokyo prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for the wife of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn for alleged perjury.

The prosecutors’ special investigation squad said his wife, Carole, is suspected of making a false statement during an examination of a witness at the Tokyo District Court last April.

Carlos Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing Japan late last month for Lebanon.