Iranians gather around a vehicle carrying the coffins of slain Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others, as they pay homage in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Sunday. Iran has canceled a Tehran ceremony to honor Soleimani due to an overwhelming turnout by mourners in second city Mashhad, the Revolutionary Guards said. | MEHDI JAHANGHIRI / IRAN'S FARS NEWS AGENCY / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

'Revenge, revenge': Black-clad Iranians mourn general killed by U.S.

AFP-JIJI

TEHRAN – Black-clad mourners packed Iran’s second city Mashhad on Sunday as the remains of top Gen. Qassem Soleimani were paraded through the streets after he was killed in a US strike.

“Iran’s wearing black, revenge, revenge,” they chanted as darkness fell and they followed a truck carrying Soleimani’s coffin towards the floodlit Imam Reza shrine.

The mourners threw scarves onto the roof of the truck so that they could be blessed by the “blood of the martyr.

Soleimani, who spearheaded Iran’s Middle East operations as commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike Friday near Baghdad airport. He was 62.

The attack was ordered by President Donald Trump, who said the Quds commander had been planning an “imminent” attack on U.S. diplomats and forces in Iraq.

Soleimani’s remains had been returned before dawn to the southwestern city of Ahvaz, where the air resonated with Shiite chants and shouts of “Death to America” during a procession.

People held aloft portraits of Soleimani, one of the country’s most popular public figures, who is seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

The “million-man” turnout in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, forced the cancellation of a Sunday night ceremony in Tehran, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who urged citizens instead to attend a memorial Monday at Tehran University.

In the face of growing Iraqi anger over the strike, the country’s parliament Sunday urged the government to oust the roughly 5,200 American troops in Iraq.

Soleimani’s assassination ratcheted up tensions between arch-enemies Tehran and Washington and sparked fears of a new Middle East war.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “severe revenge” and declared three days of mourning.

Late Saturday Trump warned that America would target 52 sites “important to Iran & Iranian culture” and hit them “very fast and very hard” if American personnel or assets were attacked.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that “targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME.

Iran’s army chief said Trump’s threat was an attempt to distract the world from Soleimani’s “unjustifiable” assassination.

“I doubt they have the courage to initiate” a conflict, said Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Iran’s communications minister, Mohammad Javad Jahromi, branded Trump a “terrorist in a suit” in a Twitter post.

Khamenei’s military adviser, Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehghan, told CNN that Iran’s response to the assassination “for sure will be military and against military sites.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted there was a “real likelihood” of an Iranian attack on U.S. soldiers, warning, however, “it would be a big mistake.”

In Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, insisted the “price” for Soleimani’s killing would be attacks on “U.S. military bases, U.S. warships, each and every officer and soldier in the region.

U.S.-Iran tensions escalated in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark accord that gave Tehran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

A year on, Iran began hitting back by reducing its nuclear commitments with a series of steps every 60 days, the most recent deadline passing on Saturday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran would finalize the fifth step in a meeting on Sunday night, noting the nature of its move was altered by Soleimani’s killing.

In Tehran, deputies chanted “Death to America” for a few minutes during a regular session of parliament.

“Trump, this is the voice of the Iranian nation, listen,” said speaker Ali Larijani.

Soleimani’s remains and those of five other Iranians — all Guards members — killed in the U.S. drone strike had arrived at Ahvaz airport before dawn, semi-official news agency ISNA said.

With them were the remains of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group, who was also killed in the strike.

Soleimani’s remains are due to be flown to the capital, where Khamenei is expected to pray over them at Tehran University on Monday before a procession to Azadi Square.

They will then be taken to the holy city of Qom for a ceremony at Masumeh shrine, ahead of a funeral Tuesday in his hometown Kerman.

In neighboring Iraq, pro-Iran factions ramped up pressure on U.S. installations with missiles and warnings to Iraq’s troops late Saturday.

In the first hints of a possible retaliatory response, two mortar rounds struck Saturday near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, security sources said.

Almost simultaneously, two rockets slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed.

Iraq said there were no casualties. The U.S. military also said no coalition troops were hurt.

In another possible act of retaliation, hackers claiming to be from Iran breached the website of a little-known U.S. government agency and threatened more cyberattacks.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U..S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a Dec. 29 briefing at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida. Pompeo said it is likely that Iran will try to attack American troops, after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian commander. "We think there is a real likelihood Iran will make a mistake and make a decision to go after some of our forces, military forces in Iraq or soldiers in northeast Syria," he told Fox News in remarks aired Sunday.
Mike Pompeo: U.S. military would only hit lawful targets in Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that any target the U.S. military may strike in Iran, in the event Iran retaliates against America for killing its most powerful general, would be legal u...
Iranians gather in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Sunday to pay homage to top Gen. Qasem Soleimani and others after they were killed in a U.S. strike in Baghdad.
Iran abandons nuclear deal limits after U.S. kills key general
Iran said Sunday it would no longer abide by any of the limits of its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, abandoning the a...
This image from video provided by KDKA TV shows the scene near Greensburg, Pennsylvania, along the Pennsylvania Turnpike where at least five people were killed and dozens were injured in a crash early Sunday that involved multiple vehicles, a transportation official said.
Five dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike pileup
A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left five dead and dozens injured early Sunday, shutting down a large portion of the highway. Of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Iranians gather around a vehicle carrying the coffins of slain Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others, as they pay homage in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Sunday. Iran has canceled a Tehran ceremony to honor Soleimani due to an overwhelming turnout by mourners in second city Mashhad, the Revolutionary Guards said. | MEHDI JAHANGHIRI / IRAN'S FARS NEWS AGENCY / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,