A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines that is part of a quick reaction force, carries a sand bag during the reinforcement of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad Saturday. | U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO BY SGT. KYLE C. TALBOT / VIA AP

World

At least two rockets hit near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: witnesses

AFP-JIJI

BAGHDAD – Two rockets hit near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq’s capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, hours after the ambassador was summoned over a U.S. strike that killed top Iraqi and Iranian commanders.

Sunday’s attack was the second night in a row that the Green Zone was hit and the 14th time over the last two months that U.S. installations have been targeted.

A third rocket simultaneously hit a family home outside the Green Zone, wounding four, medical sources told AFP.

Ties between Iraq and the U.S. have deteriorated after an American drone attack Friday on the Baghdad international airport that killed Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The precision strike came just days after a pro-Iran mob attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

In response on Sunday, Iraq’s parliament called on the government to oust U.S. and other foreign troops from the country.

Some 5,200 U.S. soldiers are stationed across Iraqi bases to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State jihadist group.

They are deployed as part of the broader international coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help fight IS.

Sunday’s rocket attack came hours after a deadline by a hardline group in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military force, which has close ties to Iran, for Iraqi security forces to “get away” from U.S. troops at joint bases across Iraq.

