Business / Corporate

New Japan Post chief vows to regain trust as ex-bureaucrats take reins after scandal

Kyodo

New Japan Post Holdings Co. President Hiroya Masuda pledged Monday to regain the public’s trust in the former state-owned postal group after a scandal involving the sale of insurance products disadvantageous to customers.

“We are facing the biggest crisis since the foundation (of the postal group),” Masuda told executives of the group after assuming the presidency the same day, vowing to make an all-out effort to resolve the problem.

“We will eliminate our customers’ disadvantages as soon as possible,” said 68-year-old Masuda, a former internal affairs and communications minister, the post which supervises the group’s services. “We must regain trust step by step.”

Masuda also called on executives to engage in customer-oriented operations, telling them to be “sincere and humble,” while requesting them to “notify bad news swiftly,” after the previous management was criticized for taking too much time to deal with the issue.

The change at the top came after the Financial Services Agency ordered on Dec. 27 the company’s units Japan Post Insurance Co. and Japan Post Co. to suspend new sales of insurance products for three months from Jan. 1.

An internal investigation by the group found 12,836 suspected breaches of law or in-house rules in the five years through March 2019 as of Dec. 15, with 670 of those cases confirmed.

Then-Japan Post Holdings President Masatsugu Nagato, 71, as well as the presidents of the two subsidiaries resigned Sunday to take responsibility for the scandal.

Tetsuya Senda, 59, assumed the presidency at Japan Post Insurance and Kazuhide Kinugawa, 62, took the helm of Japan Post on Monday.

Senda, Kinugawa and Masuda are former government bureaucrats.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The People's Bank of China, which has been reluctant to prime the stimulus pumps too much, said Sunday it will "resolutely win the battle" against increased financial risks, underscoring its role as a lender of last resort while directing local governments to step up front-line support.
China vows tougher measures to 'win the battle' against growing bank risks
China pledged to step up measures to shore up its troubled banks and small businesses while continuing a crackdown on shadow banking and property speculation, in a difficult balancing act that risk...
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. and Xerox Corp. will not renew the current five-year contract where the Japanese company's unit Fuji Xerox Co. was allowed to engage in sales in the Asia-Pacific region while Xerox covered Europe and the United States.
Fujifilm to end brand license and sales cooperation with Xerox
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Monday it will dissolve a contract with Xerox Corp. on sales cooperation and the right to use the U.S. office equipment-maker's brand at the end of March 2021, opting t...
Securities firm employees dressed in kimono pose after Monday's Daihakkai ceremony marking the start of the year's trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Tokyo stocks plunge and yen surges amid rising Middle East tensions
Japan's markets got off to a rocky start Monday as Tokyo stocks plunged and the yen surged against the dollar on the first trading day of 2020, after concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiroya Masuda | KYODO

, , , , , ,