In first official comments, Japan's justice minister blasts Carlos Ghosn's escape as 'unjustifiable'

Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan is “unjustifiable” and he is thought to have left the country using “illegal methods,” Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday, in the first official public comments on the case.

The 65-year-old former Nissan boss skipped bail and fled Japan, where he was awaiting trial over multiple counts of financial misconduct that he denies.

It was the latest twist in a saga that has gripped the business world, and his escape from Japan has left authorities there red-faced and scrambling to defend their justice system from fierce international criticism.

“Our country’s criminal justice system sets out appropriate procedures to clarify the truth of cases and is administered appropriately, while guaranteeing basic individual human rights. The flight by a defendant on bail is unjustifiable,” Mori said in a statement.

“It is clear that we do not have records of the defendant Ghosn departing Japan. It is believed that he used some wrongful methods to illegally leave the country. It is extremely regrettable that we have come to this situation,” added the minister.

She confirmed Ghosn’s bail has already been canceled and that an Interpol “red notice” had been issued.

In a separate statement released Sunday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office deemed Ghosn’s flight a “crime” and said the tycoon had “knowingly flouted” the country’s judicial procedures.

In their first remarks since Ghosn’s dramatic flight just before New Year’s, prosecutors said the escape vindicated their argument that he should have been kept in custody.

“The defendant Ghosn had abundant financial power and multiple foreign bases. It was easy for him to flee,” the statement said.

He had “significant influence” inside Japan and globally, and there was a “realistic danger” he would destroy evidence related to the case, they added.

The Ghosn case put the international spotlight on Japan’s justice system, which came under heavy fire for authorities’ ability to hold suspects almost indefinitely pending trial.

Ghosn twice won bail by persuading the court he was not a flight risk — decisions seen as controversial at the time.

Prosecutors argue that the lengthy detention is required to prove guilt beyond doubt and they are unwilling to charge a suspect if their case is not ironclad.

The court is fair and will only find people guilty beyond reasonable doubt, they said in their statement.

“Therefore it was necessary and unavoidable to detain the defendant Ghosn in order to continue fair and appropriate criminal proceedings,” they said.

Ghosn himself did appear once in court, under a little-used procedure to ask why he was still being detained.

At this appearance, he said he was eager to defend himself at a court trial and clear his name.

However, the prosecutors said that by fleeing Japan, he had “violated that oath” and “refused to obey the judgment of our nation’s court.”

“He wanted to escape punishment for his own crime. There is no way to justify this act,” they added.

Ghosn himself has said he left Japan because he was no longer willing to be “held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system.”

Japan has launched a probe into the humiliating security lapse and prosecutors said they would “coordinate with the relevant agencies to swiftly and appropriately investigate the matter.”

Lebanon’s acting justice minister said Friday in Beirut that the country is unlikely to hand over Ghosn to Japan.

“In the absence of any agreement with Japan in matters related to extradition, then the sovereign context that governs the situation is executed,” Albert Serhan said after Ghosn fled to Lebanon.

Serhan also said in a telephone interview that Ghosn has the “right to be tried” in Lebanon, where he is a citizen, if he is suspected of committing any criminal act under the country’s law.

According to local reports Thursday, Lebanese authorities will question Ghosn in the near future after the government received a the Interpol red notice.

Serhan said: “The Japanese authorities can take part or contribute to or take notice of the judicial procedures.”

Japanese prosecutors have asked Ghosn’s legal team to submit a computer he used as well as records on who he met with, Junichiro Hironaka, one of his lawyers, told reporters in Tokyo on Saturday.

The members of the team met for the first time since Ghosn fled Japan, agreeing that they will attempt to contact him through lawyers in Lebanon. They said they are planning to quit as his defense team if Ghosn approves.

Takashi Takano, another lawyer for Ghosn, said in a blog post Saturday that he felt outraged and betrayed by his client’s escape from Japan to Lebanon, but he also expressed an understanding for his feelings about not being able to get a fair trial.

“My anger gradually began to turn to something else,” Takano wrote.

Referring to Japan’s judicial system, he said, “I was betrayed, but the one who betrayed me is not Carlos Ghosn.”

Takano described how Ghosn had been barred from seeing his wife, in what Takano called a violation of human rights, and how Ghosn worried whether he would get a fair trial because of prosecutors’ leaks to the media and the prospect that the legal process may take years.

Takano, the main lawyer on Ghosn’s team in charge of his bail, acknowledged that most suspects would not be able to pull off an escape like Ghosn’s. But if they could, “they certainly would have tried,” he said.

Takano said he told Ghosn that in all the cases he has handled, there has been none in which the evidence was so scant, and that the chances for winning an innocent verdict were good, even if the trial was not fair.

Takano said the last time he saw Ghosn was Christmas Eve, when he was sitting in on a one-hour video call between Ghosn and his wife, Carole. Under the bail conditions, a lawyer’s presence is required for the calls, and the length of the call is also restricted.

Takano, who is fluent in English, quoted Ghosn as expressing his unfailing love for his family, ending the call with an “I love you.”

Ghosn is known for never having missed a Christmas with his family despite the arduous schedule of an auto executive.

Takano said he had never before felt such disgust over Japan’s legal system.

He apologized to Ghosn after the call, saying he felt shame, and promised to do his utmost in the court case.

Ghosn did not reply, Takano recalled in the blog post, which says the opinions are his own and not of the entire legal team.