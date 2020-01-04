Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits a farm in Sarsfield, Victoria, on Friday that was burned by a bush fire. | GETTY IMAGES

National / Politics

Morrison postpones trips to Japan and India due to bush fire crisis

Kyodo

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Saturday he has postponed official trips to Japan and India later this month to focus on an escalating national bush fire crisis.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Canberra, Morrison said his Japanese and Indian counterparts expressed understanding for the move and passed on their sympathies to Australians affected by the fires, according to local media.

He was due to visit the two countries between Jan. 13 to 17.

A total of 23 people have died in the bushfires that have swept across four states, fueled by an unprecedented heat wave.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
The importance of defining organized crime in Japan
The definition of a crime is a critical part of law enforcement. After all, what constitutes a crime such as theft is fundamental to working out whether or not someone is ultimately guilty of co...
Former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya faces the media during a news conference Saturday in his home electoral district in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, over his suspected involvement in a high-profile casino-bribery case that has rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Former defense chief Takeshi Iwaya dismisses claim he was bribed by Chinese casino hopeful
Former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Saturday denied receiving about ¥1 million in cash from a Chinese gambling operator involved in a suspected casino-bribery case. Iwaya, a ruling Liberal ...
Investigators believe ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn flew in this Bombardier jet, seen in 2016, on his journey from Japan to Lebanon.
Japanese court checked Ghosn's 24/7 surveillance video just once a month
Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail and turned up in Lebanon, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Tokyo home alone, presumably to board his getaway plane. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits a farm in Sarsfield, Victoria, on Friday that was burned by a bush fire. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,